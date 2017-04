A band who formed more than 45 years ago are set to perform at Stubton Village Hall,

Hunter Muskett formed in 1969, and were signed in 1970.

Their debut album, Every Time You Move, was released in 1970, followed by Hunter Muskett in 1973.

The band split in 1974, and reformed in 2010 to release That Was Then, This Is Now, followed by their fourth album released in 2017, Unafraid and Sober.

Entry for the gig next Saturday, April 29, is £10.

Doors open at 7.30pm.