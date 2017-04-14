Less than two weeks to go before start of Sleaford Live music and arts festival

A ten-day music event is soon to return to Sleaford for its 13th year.

Sleaford Live consists of acts performing at pubs, clubs and music venues.

On Friday, April 28, The Code are playing the Legionnaires Function Room at 8pm, and Glass Onion will perform at The Barge and Bottle from 9.30pm.

On Saturday, April 29, folk singer Lynn McFarland will appear at Sleaford Museum from noon, and Steve Doane and Sleaford Ukelele Orchestra will hold a workshop for beginners at The Source Meeting Room from 2pm.

There will be a celebration of Unplugged in the Solo Bar and Restaurant from 2pm to 5pm.

Akmeds Camel and Lonely Mr Punch are taking part in the Big Jig at Carres Grammar School from 7pm to 10.30am. Tickets are priced at £10 from the band, on the door, or from 07777 696690.

The Rising Apes and The Sabatours are performing at Sleaford Cricket Club at 7.30pm, Little Big Band at the Legionnaires Club at 8pm, and OAK at Barge and Bottle at 9pm.

The Knights of Comedy Night at Sleaford Playhouse starts at 8pm. For tickets, visit: www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk

See next weeks Standard for more on Sleaford Live or visit: www.sleafordlive.co.uk