Little Chef could  be taken over

There is uncertainty about the future of the Little Chef restaurant at Holdingham roundabout as its owners are currently in talks to sell.

Kuwaiti-based Kout Food Group is reported by The Sun newspaper as being in advanced negotiations to sell the chain of roadside restaurants to Euro Garages.

When the local branch was contacted The Standard was told that no information could be given at this time while the deal was being discussed and staff would be the first to know.

Family run Euro Garages, based in the north west, already has partnerships with brands Starbucks, Subway, Greggs and Burger King.