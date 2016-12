On Saturday, there will be a night of festive music courtesy of Sleaford Choral Society at St Deny’s Church, in Sleaford.

The concert, entitled Christmas is Coming, features music from The Bretherton Bell Choir.

Accompanying them will be organist David Shepherd, trumpet player Peter Freeman. Audience participation is also encouraged.

Music starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 from Wilcox and Carter jewellers, in Bristol Arcade, from society members, or on the door.