Performance from multi-talented pair

A multi-talented duo are bringing their last show to a village hall near Sleaford.

Travelling by Tuba present Farewell Tour this Saturday, May 20, in Heydour Parish Hall, Aisby, as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring Programme.

The band are made up of Chris Cranham on tuba and Stewart Death on piano.

They formed 21 years ago, and in 2016 did more than 200 performances.

During concerts, a variety of musical instruments are used including Tibetan dungs, Swiss alpine horn, and American sousaphone.

They have released three CDs, with two of these available to buy through their website: www.travellingbytuba.com

In the press, the duo have been described as ‘experts who really get their enjoyment of music across’ and ‘talented musicians’.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £6.50 for social club members, and £5 for those under the age of 16.

They are available by calling 01529 455501 or by emailing norman.hatcliff@btinternet.com

For more, visit: www.lincsruraltouring.co.uk