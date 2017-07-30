Popular bands Bucks Fizz, The Fourmost, The Fortunes and The Rubettes coming to Sleaford venue for festival show

Big names from the 60s, 70s, and 80s are joining forces at The Legionnaires Club, in Sleaford.

On Saturday, August 5, from 6.30pm the venue will host Bucks Fizz, The Fourmost, The Fortunes and The Rubettes at the venue in Southgate.

Bucks Fizz became household names after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with Making Your Mind Up.

Other hits from the band include Land Of Make Believe and Piece Of The Action.

The band, featuring original member Bobby G, will be performing.

The Fortunes’ 1964 single Caroline was used as the signature tune for the pirate radio station of the same year.

They also released other hit songs such as You’ve Got Your Troubles, and Here It Comes Again, both from 1965.

The Fourmost was part of the Brian Epstein stable along with The Beatles, Gerry and The Pacemakers and others.

Members released hits such as Hello Little Girl and Baby I Need Your Lovin.

The Rubettes, featuring original band member Bill Hurd, will also perform.

An original line-up of The Rubettes enjoyed success with Sugar Baby Love and Juke Box Jive.

Tickets priced at £23 are available from 01522 576238 (daytime) or 07729 097235.