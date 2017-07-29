Bringing comedy to community venue in Dunston

Four comedians are heading to Dunston for a night of entertainment and fundraising.

Comedy Hotspot present Ninia Benjamin, Julian Deane, Paul Pirie, and Joe Rowntree at Dunston Village Hall on Friday, August 4, at 8pm.

Headlining will be Ninia, who starred in BBC Three’s Non-Blondes.

She is set to appear at Laugh In The Park Comedy Festival later this month.

Joining her will be Julian Deane, who is supporting fellow comedian Paul Chowdhry at various venues on his UK tour.

Paul Pirie regularly performs at comedy clubs across the UK, and has previously appeared on TV and radio.

Completing the line up is Joe Rowntree, a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and presenter.

In the press, Joe is described as ‘a frank and energetic performer’.

The event will raise funds for Metheringham Pool, and organisers hope to support another charity.

Tickets priced at £12 are available from www.comedyhotspot.nutickets.com, or from Metheringham Pool.

Doors open at 7pm, and there is a cash only bar.