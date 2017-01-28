Popular comedy night returns in 2017

The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back by popular demand, next Friday, February 3.

Following a successful comedy night in October, five stand up comedians will once again take to the stage at The George Hotel.

The line-up includes headliner Andy White, Paul Mutagejja, Ben Briggs, Billy McGuire, and Stu Woodings.

Andy is described in the press as, ‘an energetic, confident and silly Brummie who combines silly voices and a mad afro to devastating comic effect’.

Paul Mutagejja is describe in the press as ‘a warm comic who radiates charisma and entertains utterly’.

There will be adult humour at the event, and the comedy night is not recommended for those under the age of 18.

The event will be held in the stable bar, with doors opening at 6.45pm and comedy from 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10.50 in advance, or £12 on the door, and include supper.

It is advised that people book to avoid disappointment.

For more details, and to book tickets, visit: www.lineupnow.com/event/the-big-leadenham-comedy-night-1

You can also book by visiting: www.thegeorgeatleadenham.co.uk.

The George Hotel is located in Leadenham village, between Fulbeck and Welbourn.