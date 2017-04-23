Student project adds to celebration of milestone year

A Sleaford student is adding to a milestone year for the Kinema In The Woods after creating a model of the venue.

Holly Parkinson, 18, is studying her A-levels at Kesteven and Sleaford High School Selective Academy.

Last year, Holly took product design, and was tasked with creating an architectural model as part of her coursework.

She could create a model of a building which already existed, or design a new building.

Holly decided to create a model of the Kinema In The Woods, a cinema in Woodhall Spa which celebrates its 95th birthday this year.

Holly said: “I visit the Kinema often with my family and have always loved it there, as it has such a unique character.

“I chose to make a model of the Kinema, as I love the old architecture of the building, especially as you don’t see many buildings like it around anymore.”

The planning, modelling and construction process of the project took about three months, and was completed in October last year.

Holly contacted the venue to see if they were interested in her model, and delivered it last week.

General manager at Kinema In The Woods Philip Jones said: “It is our 95th anniversary year and we’re putting on various special shows throughout the year to celebrate this.

“The model will complement this nicely and will be on display in the foyer for everyone to see.”

Holly said: “I feel so proud to be able to say that my work is going to be displayed in the Kinema, and it will be brilliant to be able to see it in a place I love to visit.

“I am extremely grateful of the support of my teachers, family and friends both during the project and for the comments I have recieved after.”