Touring bands Marmalade, Swinging Blue Jeans and Dave Berry from the ‘60s to play in Sleaford

A festival of the 60s is coming to the Legionnaires Club, in Sleaford, on Saturday, June 17.

Appearing will be Marmalade, Dave Berry, The Swinging Blue Jeans, and The Cufflinks.

Marmalade classics include Loving Things, Baby Make It Soon, Ob La Di Ob La Da, and Reflections of My Life.

They are made up of Sandy Newman, John James Newman, Alan Holmes, Jan Robinson and Chris North.

Also appearing is Dave Berry, who is well known for hits including Tossin’ And Turnin’, Got A Feeling, and Oh What A Life.

He released his first single entitled Memphis, Tennessee, in 1963, and went on to have international chart success in Holland and Belgium.

The Swinging Blue Jeans were formed in 1961, and their singles Hippy Hippy Shake, Good Golly Miss Molly and You’re No Good, all charted in the top 10.

Completing the line-up is The Cufflinks, who released a number of hits in the 1960s.

These include hits from their album Tracy, which features Tracy, All Young Women, and Lay a Little Love On Me.

There will be a 60s disco, bar and hot food available.

Doors open at 5.30pm, with music from 6.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £23 from 01522 576238 or 07729 097235.