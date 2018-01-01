Sleaford Standard
Plans to breathe new life into historic castle site in Sleaford
Arts
Sleaford Town Crier comes runner up in national championships
News
Sleaford Live festival is in full swing
News
Artists inspired by music of Sleaford Live
Music
VIDEO: Chinese tourists to be attracted to Sleaford with new video launched online about Cogglesford Mill
Business
Drivers are fuming over new £99 ‘deposit’ for paying at supermarket petrol pump
Business
RSPCA receives more than 200 calls about dogs locked in hot cars over Bank Holiday weekend
Whats on
Sleaford fire and ambulance crew leaders talk of excitement as new shared building becomes operational
News
Sleaford furniture recycling charity announces winner of its sofa competition live on Facebook
News
Victory, then defeat, for Lincs CCC against Northumberland
Sport
BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Midweek fixtures
Football
PHOTO GALLERY: Sun shines on Sleaford half Marathon
More Sport
Sleaford Cricket Club juniors open their campaigns
Sport
BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up
Football
Sleaford CC hit Lincs ECB Premier summit as Shorthouse stars
Sport
LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up
Sport
SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up
Sport
Rotary’s defibrillator gift
News
Bailiffs pack away furniture around restaurant diners over alleged unpaid bill mix-up
Business
Video: Air Ambulance lands in Sleaford after collision between pedestrian and car
Transport
Sleaford’s new, £6m shared fire and ambulance station goes live
News
Sleaford woman, 95, dies after being hit by ‘wave’ from passing traffic
News
Three car collision on A153 at Speedway Corner
Transport
Chippy brings back memories at care home
News