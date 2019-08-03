Creative space at NCCD gallery

The gallery at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford, has been transformed into a creative space as part of a nine-week exhibition.

Hatch ‘19 is a very unique exhibition for the NCCD and will turn the gallery into a live creative space, including a dance studio, artists in residence and ongoing creative activities to come and have a go at.

Each week a new artist or collective will take over the gallery space and host exclusive demonstrations and activities.

Visitors are invited to try their hand at playing a piano or meet the Dance team from artsNK and join them for one of their special workshops or have a go at one of the dance activities on offer.

A spokesman from the NCCD said: “The primary aim of Hatch ‘19 is to stimulate a love for the arts and offer the opportunity to see first hand the career path and trajectory of a number of professionals working in the arts right now.

“We hope that our relaxed, fun and accessible summer art school might inspire the next generation of creatives.”

Workshops and events will be held at the NCCD throughout the summer holidays.

To find out more, visit www.nccd.org.uk and to book tickets for workshops and events, email shop@nccd.org.uk