More homes would ‘decimate conservation area’ say parish councillors - increased traffic concerns over Heckington Manor development

Residents and parish councillors in Heckington have expressed support for the principal of plans to regenerate a derelict manor house, but are unhappy about heavy construction traffic accessing the site down narrow streets.

The parish council has objected saying the scheme by Woodhouse and Tunstall Properties to build 12 homes in the grounds of Heckington Manor, off Cowgate, as well as converting the manor and an annexe into three more homes, would “decimate” the conservation area.

Developers say the property has become derelict and a magnet for vandals and anti-social behaviour.

Coun Richard Higgs said: “Nobody wants to see this site developed more than I do, but this development equates to 30 extra cars. Cowgate is just too small for more traffic and there are properties where people step out straight into the road.”

He said a smaller development plan in 2004 had been rejected.

It was recommended that if the site was approved, construction traffic could enter more safely via the village playing field car park, if developers were prepared to upgrade the access road and remove the old play park.