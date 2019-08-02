New Co-op store opens in Sleaford

A new Co-op food store that runs on renewable electricity opened in Sleaford today (Friday).

The new Co-operative Society food store opened on the new Handley Chase development, off London Road, Quarrington, following a £650,000 investment.

Inside the new Co-op store at Handley Chase. EMN-190208-204603001

It has employed 13 people and apparently runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity.

The store was officially opend by the Mayor, Coun Adrian Snookes, joined by Deputy Mayor Anthony Brand, while staff dressed in 1940s costume to commemorate the recent D-Day landings anniversary and the town’s 1940s day.

An in-store bakery and Costa coffee dispenser sit alongside the store’s focus on fresh, healthy foods, food-to-go, meal ideas, award-winning wines, hot food and essentials, say bosses. With Amazon Lockers set to follow.

The store forms a cornerstone of the local community hub and shopping centre designed to serve the 1,450-home Handley Chase as it develops, along with a new community hall.

Some of the first customers inside the new Co-op store at Handley Chase. EMN-190208-204516001

As well as housing, the overall Sustainable Urban Extension project has outline permission for a two form entry primary school, care home, health centre, nursery, public house, public open space, sports pitches and allotments.

Phil Cooper, Co-op Area Manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Sleaford, and to be right at the heart of a new community development.“