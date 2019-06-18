Inspirational adult learners to be rewarded at Lincolnshire Show

An adult learner from Sleaford is to be honoured for his exceptional achievements at the Lincolnshire Show tomorrow (Wednesday), highlighting the real benefits that adult education can bring.

Tony Butcher from Sleaford, along with Clare Bradford from Market Rasen and Robin Aldrich from Boston have been named as Lincolnshire’s Learners of the Year 2019.

All three were nominated by their tutors for their hard work and dedication over the past 12 months, and will be presented with their awards at the Lincolnshire Show.

Tony gained a qualification in emergency first aid at work with Soteria Solutions in order to enhance his employability skills and improve his confidence.

Since completing his course, Tony has found work as a plastering tutor, and has been able to use his new knowledge to provide a safe and secure environment for his learners.

Clare has fibromyalgia, a long-term health condition that can make studying a challenge. Despite this, she has recently completed an English functional skills level two qualification with CLIP and is now working towards an English GCSE.

Clare is planning to start an Access to Higher Education course in humanities in September, helping her towards her long-term goal of becoming a clinical psychologist. Her tutors nominated her for the award in recognition of the resilience she has shown over the last two years.

Robin’s confidence has dramatically improved because of his experiences with adult learning. Robin has taken courses at Boston College in first aid and mindfulness, and is set to study IT, food safety and emotional intelligence and resilience in the coming months. This has helped Robin overcome his shyness and he now has two volunteer work placements, takes part in a local community garden group and is considering joining Heritage Lincolnshire’s Big Dig project.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Executive Member for Adult Skills and Family Learning, said: “Clare, Robin and Tony’s stories show the life-changing potential of life-long learning. Hopefully, their experiences will also inspire others to give learning a go.

“Whether you’re looking to learn something new or develop your skills, with a wide range of courses being held across the county, it is possible.

“There are daytime and evening courses available all year round, so there’s always an opportunity to start your learning journey.

“What’s more, depending on the course and your circumstances, there may even be financial help for things like equipment, transport and childcare.

“So whether you already love to learn or would like to have a go at something new, there’s a course for you.”

For details of courses in Lincolnshire, visit www.2aspire.org.uk or phone 01522 782011.