‘At risk’ people urged to get their flu jab

Over 65s, people with long term conditions, pregnant women and carers in Lincolnshire are being encouraged to protect themselves against flu by getting the flu jab from their GP practice or pharmacy.

The jab is available free through GP practices to people in these ‘at risk’ groups, as flu can be particularly dangerous for them.

Dr Kevin Hill, Lincolnshire GP, said: “Most likely to strike in winter, flu is a highly infectious and unpleasant illness.

“For most healthy people flu symptoms usually last about a week. But for those in at-risk groups, flu can lead to more serious complications that can need hospital treatment, which is why people in at risk groups are invited for a free flu jab.

“We know that a lot of people don’t want to have the vaccine because they think it can give them flu.

“However, I can reassure people that the flu vaccine is safe and contains an inactive virus, so it cannot give you flu.

“Without a doubt the best way to protect yourself and your family is to get the flu jab.

“If you are eligible for a free flu jab and haven’t already made an appointment with your GP or nurse to be vaccinated, I strongly urge you to do so as soon as possible, in order to ensure that you are protected against flu.”

• For more information about the flu jab, contact your GP practice.

• If you think you may have flu, call the free NHS111 number for information or advice (available 24/7).