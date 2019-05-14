North Kesteven leisure services contractor is offering £5,000 to activity projects

Did you know that your local leisure provider has a Community Foundation to support local groups achieve their goals as well as helping thousands of children to learn to swim every week and keeping more people more active.

GLL is the contractor for North Kesteven sport and leisure services at Sleaford and North Hykeham.

The GLL Community Foundation helps local projects with funding, facilities and support that encourages people to be active, learn and play together. Projects could include organising a sports tournament or improving a community library to creating a new sports league or revamping a children’s playground.

GLL is offering up to £5,000 of cash and ‘in kind’ support to community projects across the UK.

The Community Sport and Health Team will be at Better Gym on East Road, Sleaford today (Tuesday) and Sleaford leisure centre on Eastbanks on May 28, from 5.30-7pm.

They will also be at North Hykeham’s ONE NK leisure centre tomorrow (Wednesday, May 15) and May 19 from 5-6.30pm.

Visit https://www.gll.org/b2b/pages/community-foundation for more information.