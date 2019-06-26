‘Pop stars’ sponsored walk in Sleaford to boost mental health support group

A mental health support group in Sleaford are to dress as iconic pop stars for a sponsored walk around the town on Thursday.

Community Intro are hoping to raise £250 to support the volunteer work they do helping people in the area with mental health issues.

The group will dress up like famous singers who have also suffered mental health issues during their careers.

Anya J Anderson, who has organsied the walk, said: “All funds raised will go straight back into keeping our volunteer run and led support group running, for the people of Sleaford and surrounding areas.

“Every single penny will go straight back into running the group and providing all of our members with the help, support and activities they all so deserve. Honestly every single pound, helps us so, so much.”

Community Intro aims to provide friendship and peer-to-peer support in a non-judgmental, relaxed environment. They also offer members fun, relaxed days out and weekly activities.

They meet every Thursday, 10am-12pm at The Source, Riverside Church, in Sleaford.

Anya added: “All our members have varying needs and abilities, some include: stress and anxiety, loneliness, low self -esteem, autism, bi-polar, depression, social isolation, schizophrenia, self-harm, drugs and alcohol, panic attacks, phobias, post and prenatal depression, eating disorders, gender issues, hearing voices and OCD.”

The walk will set off from The Source at 10am.

To sponsor the group visit their fundraising page.