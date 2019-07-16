Safety superhero calls upon children to stay safe around electricity this summer

Western Power Distribution’s safety superhero mascot, Pylonman is urging children and young people in Lincolnshire to stay safe around electricity this summer.

Pylonman has issued his message on behalf of electricity supply network operator Western Power Distribution (WPD) to help reduce the risk of accidents involving electricity, as children across the county gear up for the long summer holidays.

Pylonman’s message is simple: “Safety is a number one priority for WPD, so always stay vigilant and carry out some quick checks to your surroundings so everyone stays safe.

“One of the most important things is to stay away from overhead lines and substations. If a kite, ball or model aircraft comes into contact with an overhead line or goes into a substation, you should let go, keep clear and call WPD.”

Electricity substations contain high voltage equipment which can kill.

Every year, WPD is called to hundreds of incidents where members of the public, including children, have been injured, sometimes seriously, after coming into contact with electricity.

The superhero adds: “It’s important to have fun but it’s also important that you don’t hurt yourself or others, so make sure you follow my simple rules and stay safe this summer.”

Pylonman’s rules are:

1. Stay away from overhead lines and never fly kites or model aircraft close to them. If a kite does come into contact with a power line, let go, keep clear and call WPD’s 105 emergency number.

2. Never enter electricity substations. These contain high voltage equipment which can kill. If a person or pet is trapped inside, stay clear and contact WPD.

3. Do not climb trees close to power lines. There is a risk of serious injury or even death.

4. Never try to rescue a family member, friend or pet who has come into contact with electricity. Stay clear and call WPD.

5. Keep electrical toys, appliances and tools well away from paddling pools and wet surfaces. Remember: never touch electrical toys or appliances while you are wet or standing in water. Electricity flows easily through water.