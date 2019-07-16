Star-studded mental health sponsored walk

Awareness has been raised of mental health support in the Sleaford area through an eye-catching sponsored walk around the town.

Some of the biggest names in music took to the streets of Sleaford when Community Intro held the pop star-themed fancy dress event last Thursday.

Community Intro is a volunteer-run and led mental health support group serving the Sleaford area.

Tracey Jardine, a volunteer mental health support worker for the group, who is also known as Anya, said: “To say we caused a stir is an complete understatement – and that was exactly the whole point!

“We wanted to let everyone know about Community Intro, so that we can help as many people as possible that maybe are struggling with their own mental health.”

She added: “We gave out about 200 flyers, gate crashed every high street store going with a boom box and us singing! We waved and smiled at every person we could, just hoping to spread some positive vibes. And I think we did that.”

The event is thought to have raised about £350.

For more on the group, search for Community Intro on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.