United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust missing out on NHS funding

Hospital bosses have been denied more than £79 million (63%) of funding requested over the past three years – including money for major STP-based projects.

A Freedom of Information request to United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust shows that out of the £125.1 million applied for from government and NHS England over the past three years, it has received just £45.9 million.

That’s just 36% of the money applied for.

Most of the lost money is listed as “STP Estates Wave 4” funding and relates to work on resuscitation and urgent treatment centres at Lincoln and Boston, digital infrastructure, diagnostic sustainability.

Other funding was set to go towards an E-prescribing system.

However, the trust has received money towards the new medical school on the University of Lincoln campus, fire safety and lighting improvements, winter pressures, mental health facilities in accident and emergency departments and health service-led investments such as robots and e-health records.

Hospital bosses say that despite the series of rejections, they will be “moving forward with a range of projects to improve our digital infrastructure and introduce e-prescribing into our organisation within our own resources.”

Paul Matthew, Interim Director of Finance at ULHT said: “We will continue to work with the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP) and national partners to maximise capital funding being allocated to the Trust to improve and modernise patient services and environments. “