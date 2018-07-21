A blooming great effort by everyone

The Mayor of Sleaford and volunteers welcomed a judge from the East Midlands in Bloom competition for a tour of the town on Thursday.

Peter Benham met Sleaford In Bloom members including chairman Ada Trethewey and Mayor Coun Grenville Jackson at the Solo Bar, which has been entered for a special award of Best Pub/Hotel Display.

Marcus Hrubesch at The Solo Bar up for a special award in East Midlands in Bloom. EMN-180716-003136001

The party went on to visit Church Lane Primary School Nursery where Teaching Assistant Rachel Wardell has developed a small, disused garden for one to one sessions to calm children in danger of exclusion because of their behaviour, with excellent results.

Over the past few months, volunteers have been enthusiastically planting ground level and lamp column containers with summer blooms to brighten up the town centre.

They also visited the wild flower meadow in the cemetery, the gardens outside the museum, the work to develop Rauceby Banks along the River Slea and the town centre.

Mrs Trethewey was pleased with how weed and litter-free the town looked for the judge’s visit. “Everyone had done a brilliant job,” she said. “We have a big challenge to compete with the likes of bigger towns like Boston and Spalding, but everybody contributed so well and the school contributions were very well received.”

Teaching Assistant Rachel Wardell in her garden project at Church Lane School. EMN-180716-003052001

Now they await the judge’s decision in September.

