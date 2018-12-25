Aviation heritage visitor figures soar in 2018

Almost 275,000 people visited the county's aviation heritage attractions this year, netting over £4m for the local economy.

This is the highest number of visitors seen since Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire began collating the figures in 2009.

Among the many success stories was the Bastion in the Air project, which helped mark the RAF's centenary.

Supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the project saw 14,000 people visit special exhibitions at RAF Scampton and The Collection Museum in Lincoln, with the complementary touring exhibitions attracting a further 85,000 people.

In addition, a further 4,600 pupils took part in the ongoing Arts Council England-funded museums and schools project, meaning around 32,000 children have now benefited from the initiative.

Dave Harrigan from Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire said: "Lincolnshire has a rich aviation heritage and we want to share those stories with as many people as possible.

"This year's success is a testament to all the hard work of those running the county's many aviation heritage sites.

"With new sites opening in the near future, we're confident that the sector will continue to grow over the coming years."

For more on Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire, visit www.aviationheritagelincolnshire.com