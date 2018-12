Put your New Year’s Resolution to the test by joining a walking group next month.

Boston Ramblers will lead a leisurely five-mile walk on Sunday, January 6.

Walkers should meet at Eastgate car park, in Sleaford, at 10.30am.

The morning walk will be followed by lunch at Millers Restaurant, in Sleaford.

Booking for the meal is required and places are limited.

To find out more, or to book your place for the meal, call Patrick White on 07944 451958.