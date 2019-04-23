Car park to clear for Scouts’ annual St George’s Day parade in Sleaford

Market Place car park in Sleaford will close from midnight to 3.30pm on Sunday April 28 to keep it clear for the annual St George’s Day parade by Sleaford area Scouts.

Alternative car parking can be found at Eastbanks, Eastgate, Church Lane and the District Council offices.

For more information about car parks in the town visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/carparks

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer Scouts of Sleaford District Scout Council will be coming together on Sunday as part of their annual celebration of scouting and St George.

Young people will take part aged 6-18 from the District’s eleven Scout Groups (Billinghay, Coningsby and Tattershall, Cranwell, Heckington, Horncastle, Leasingham, Metheringham, Ruskington, Sleaford, Wellingore and Woodhall Spa) and two Explorer Scout Units (“The Dodgers” based in the south, and “The Nomads” based in the north).

Members participating in the parade will arrive at 1.30pm in the Sleaford Market Place.

Following the parade along Eastgate there will be a short service of 45 minutes at St Deny’s Church, when members will be reminded of the adventures of the last year and look forward to future adventures.

During the service a number of awards will be presented to leaders in recognition of good and outstanding service. The event should be over by 3pm.

On St George’s Day members of the Scout Movement worldwide remind themselves of the promise that they have made – a promise to do their best, to help others, and to follow the scout law.

With long waiting lists of young people wanting to join, the movement is always keen for more volunteer leaders to step forward.

For more information about scouting or becoming a leader visit www.sleaforddistrictscouts.org.uk or call the Scout Information Centre on 0845 3001818.