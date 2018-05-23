Christmas market will not close roads

Roads in the centre of Sleaford town centre look set not to be closed off for this year’s Christmas Market.

A new group set up on Facebook by Cara Sandy had come forward to take the lead in running this year’s event to inject new ideas.

They have already decided to shift it to the Saturday, December 1, instead of the Sunday to improve the appeal and had other activities such as a lantern parade planned. However, according to a report to be presented to councillors tonight (Wednesday), while the road closure application would be free, the professional traffic management required would cost around £3,000 – the entire market budget.

Clerk Kevin Martin states: “After much consideration, the group reluctantly feel that the event will need to be reworked without the requirement for any road closures and thus only using Eastgate car park, the Market Place and the Town Hall as locations for stalls, attractions, etc.”

Councillors are to consider the report and decide the next course of action.

Cara Sandy, who has been leading the Christmas Market Group efforts, told The Standard: “We are working on Christingle being moved to the Saturday as we speak, which would be fantastic.

“Lots still need to be organised before we get the ball properly rolling on entertainment and details regarding lantern walks and treasure hunts for children and adults alike.

“The road closure has been a stickler but we are working around it and if it turns out the road closure will be too expensive then we have in place a back up plan of using a different part of town to make the market great. I am very confident in this town’s ability to work together and get the market to a standard that everyone will enjoy and feel elated with the outcome .”