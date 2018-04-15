Easter holiday fun for all the family at hall

An Easter Egg Hunt event held at Rauceby Hall on Easter Sunday was said to be incredibly successful by organisers.

Organiser Jonathan Hoare said: “We were really lucky with the weather.

Easter Egg Hunt at Rauceby Hall, with access to the lambing sheds and daffodil gardens. Paula Howford and Lottie Wilkinson 10 of Sleaford looking at lambs in the lambing sheds. EMN-180204-090906001

“The event was incredibly successful. We had got in 220 eggs and we had 220 children enter the egg hunt trail in just one and a half hours. There were an additional 75 children who did the trail for £1 as we had run out of eggs to reward them with.”

Mr Hoare said the gardens were “heaving” with people.

The lambing sheds on the country estate farm were a big draw too and many people got the opportunity of seeing a lamb being born.

Visitors could walk through the daffodil filled gardens and purchase some delicious refreshments served in the dining room of the hall.

Easter Egg Hunt at Rauceby Hall, with access to the lambing sheds and daffodil gardens. L-R Fred Munson 7, Metilda Fifield 8 and Elsie Fifield 6. EMN-180204-090806001

Mr Hoare added: “We put out some colouring and activity sheets on a big table in the hall, which were also popular.” There were teas and refreshments, tombola and wine or water games, which were all enjoyed up until the event ended at 4pm.

He said visitors went away happy and hoped they would be doing it again next year.

After costs the event managed to raise a whopping £1,422 of much-needed funds for St Peter’s Church in the village.

He thanked the wonderful helpers and Gillian Hoare for allowing the use of her home and gardens.

At the library doing Easter crafts. From left - Josephine Carr, 10, Anna Carr, 8, Niamh Dowd, 4 and Roisin Dowd, 6. EMN-180904-100643001

“We will definitely be holding this event again in 2019,” said Mr Hoare.

Last Tuesday morning saw a free Easter children’s crafts workshop available at Sleaford Library too.

Supervisor Kay Ablard said around 15 children turned up for the event plus eight parents. There were children’s stories and activities were on a spring theme, making pictures, collages and a basket of chicks in eggs.

A second session will be held on Friday, April 13, from 2pm to 3.30pm. Places are free. Ask a member of staff to book.