Gardens in Wilsford to open this weekend

Fourteen gardens in Wilsford will open this weekend as part of fundraising efforts to replace lead stolen from St Mary’s Church, in Wilsford.

On Saturday, June 15, eight gardens will be open to the public, from 11am to 4.30pm.

There will also be a variety of table-top stalls in gardens, and around the village.

Six gardens will open on Sunday, June 16, with some additional stalls.

Attractions on both days will include face painting, cream teas and refreshments, and having a go at hand-crafted pottery.

St Mary’s Church will be open from 11am to 4.30pm on both days, serving refreshments and highlighting the war memorial window and WWI Centenary exhibition established last year.

There will also be local history exhibits and floral arrangements in the church for visitors to enjoy, plus a produce stall and guided tours of the church building.

Programmes will be on sale in advance from the village shop, over the weekend from all gardens and the church giving a detailed map showing open gardens and stalls.

Entry is £5 adults, free for children.