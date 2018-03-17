Gardens open in aid of charitable causes

A visitor attraction near Sleaford will open later this month as part of the National Gardens Scheme (NGS).

Easton Walled Gardens, in Easton Lane, will open to the public on Friday, March 30, from 11am to 4p

The 400-year-old restored 12-acre garden is set in the heart of Lincolnshire.

It is home to snowdrops, sweet peas, roses and meadows.

Other highlights include a turf maze, swing, yew tunnel and bird hide.

The tearoom serves light lunches and cream teas to those who have worked up an appetite.

There is also a well-stocked gift shop and plants will be available for sale.

Admission is priced at £7.50 for adults, and £3.50 for children.

For other information and opening times, call 01476 530063, email info@eastonwalledgardens.co.uk or visit www.visiteaston.co.uk

The NGS raises more than £2.6 million each year for national nursing, gardening and other causes including Marie Curie, MS Society and Macmillan Cancer Support.

For details, visit www.ngs.org.uk