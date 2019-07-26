Leicester Tigers roadshow touches down at Heckington Show this weekend

Leicester Tigers supporters will have the chance to meet club mascot Welford and take part in exclusive activities as The Maul visits the Heckington Show this weekend.

The club will be present at both days of the show in Sleaford, described as ‘the largest village show in England’, this Saturday and Sunday.

Each summer, the club’s roadshow vehicle The Maul – jam-packed with activities including Welford’s Wheel, Fordy’s Kicking Challenge and the inflatable Tackle Bag – visits country shows and events across the Tigers region, having already toured Rutland, Lincolnshire and Norfolk so far this summer, with a visit to Ashby last time out.

There is also the chance to take part in a new competition for Fordy’s Kicking Challenge where individuals have five balls to score as many points as you can to enter the leaderboard. The person with the highest score at the end of the day will win an exclusive prize.

The Maul’s final assignment of the summer is a visit to Leicestershire County Show on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25.

If you are heading to the Heckington Show this weekend, be sure to go along and meet the team and Welford. There will be prizes, ‘Welfies’ galore and the chance to test your rugby skills.