Masons help disabled riders scheme

A riding scheme for disabled people has benefitted from a £750 donation by a local group of Freemasons.

Each Masonic Lodge has the opportunity each year to donate to local charities or good causes.

The Shire Lodge Freemasons who meet in Sleaford had a total of £1,500 from central funds to choose to share between two causes, and opted to donate £750 to Kesteven Rideability, based at The Paddocks Riding Centre in Hough on the Hill and £750 to Hollies Animal Re-Homing Trust (H.A.R.T).

Worshipful Brother Guy Hardcastle presented the money to volunteers Elizabeth Jones and Sue Ashton. Elizabeth won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero Award for East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and attended the main awards in Birmingham on Sunday.