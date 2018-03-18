Nostalgia 1969: Charity walker is beaten by sandbag

About 30 people took part in a 15-mile sponsored walk in March 1969, organised by Heckington Motor Sports, and raised almost £100 for the Heckington Manor nursing home minibus fund.

Pictured third from left is Bill Warth, who tried to carry a 28lb bag of sand on his back the entire distance but had to abandon it half way. Can you name his companions?

Susan Meikle got in touch about the photo of the young staff at the Ruskington underwear factory that appeared in Nostalgia two weeks ago.

She said: “I was in the middle. The lady in front was Linda Oxby and the woman behind was Val Preston (now Watson).

She worked there for five years before moving to Kemptons in Sleaford.