Nostalgia 1993 - It was a generation game in Heckington

There were action-packed antics in Heckington Village Hall back in October 1993 when villagers held a charity version of the Generation Game and raised £600 for BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Go for Gold Appeal.

DJ Chris Jones was special guest with a sell-out crowd of 180 people enjoying the evening, compered by Andrew Key.

The winners took home a cuddly toy after trying their hand at sausage making with local butcher David Turnell, drumming with Stephen Ratcliffe, and GP Dr Frank Pinchbeck had contestants trying to bandage his leg. There was even the memory conveyor belt at the end.

Organisers had previously had a go at game show favourites Family Fortunes and Mr and Mrs. Were you involved in the event?