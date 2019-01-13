Nostalgia - Badminton club action - 1970s style

Our nostalgia photo this week comes out of our archives from a feature in January 1970.

It was a report on the activities of members of the Sleaford Badminton Club and here we see a couple of its members in the middle of a game. Can you tell us who they were?

Is this the same club that exists today and plays in the sports hall at St George’s Academy or was it a previous incarnation?

Obviously they were playing in a different venue 50 years ago, so can anyone say where they used to play their matches at that time?

Maybe you were a member of the club at that time? Email us at andy.hubbert@ jpimedia.co.uk .