Nostalgia: Mystery play at Lafford School in 1992

Last week we brought you the fantastic showbiz production of Bugsy Malone featuring sharp young gangsters and glamourous dancing girls at the William Robertson School back in December 1992.

This time it is the turn of the former Lafford School in Billinghay, now closed and demolished to show off its acting talent.

Taken around the same time it appeared to be an historical pantomime affair with medieval knights and a dragon, some large birds, a chef and a cowboy among the characters gracing the stage.

Maybe you were among the cast or saw the show and can explain what it was all about?

