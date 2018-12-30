Nostalgia - seasonal treats by school children around Sleaford

We have a nostalgic festive photo special treat for readers in this week’s Christmas issue of The Standard.

Here we have found a trio of photos of seasonal goings-on in and around the Sleaford area 25 years ago, during 1993.

Dowsby Hall residents enjoy a visit from Pointon School pupils in 1993. EMN-181220-104739001

Our first image is of a carol concert by pupils of Billinghay Primary School. Can you see yourself or friends and relatives, or remember the event?

Our second shot was taken by our staff photographer at Cotelands School in Ruskington when the students offered to entertain elderly residents for a Christmas lunch. Maybe you were among those providing the welcome to the old folks? Was this an annual event and does it still go on?

Finally, children of Pointon Primary School visited nearby Dowsby Hall care home to put on some Christmas entertainment for the residents to enjoy. Can you recall what sort of things you did to bring a smile to their faces?

Anyone with memories from these photos or who can name those in the pictures can share their comments via our Facebook page www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard or email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or call 01529 415981. Why not send in your own old local school photos to share with readers?