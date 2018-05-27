Nostalgia - Southgate shops ripe for restoration in Sleaford

Time is running out for business owners and landlords to apply for grant funding to restore their historic shop fronts.

The initiative aimed at smartening up and protecting Sleaford’s central Conservation Area is drawing to a close, with grants of up £25,000 still available from a £315,000 pot of cash supplied by Historic England, NKDC and Sleaford Town Council.

Southgate today - an historic area of the street which could be enhanced by restoring shop fronts if landlords get on board. EMN-180519-103104001

The fund, which can also help replace drainpipes, roofs and window frames, is only available until the end of the summer but expressions of interest should ideally be made by the end of May.

Here a present day view of older buildings in Southgate compares to how they could look based on a century-old image. For details call Dan Edmunds on 01529 414155.