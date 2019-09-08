Old plans found for school remodelling

There have been lots of alterations to William Alvey Primary School in Sleaford over the summer. Among the paperwork moved to make way for builders, staff found original deeds and architect’s plans for the school remodelling, which took place in 1910.

Headteacher Stephen Tapley said: “We have put them up in our conference room. It makes you feel like you are really part of something when you see how the school has developed and how much the school has been treasured by previous generations; I know the current children love finding out about the history of the school too.”

Pride of place - the architect's plans of the old William Alvey School now on display. EMN-190829-165725001

The man on the left of this school photo is John Nightingarl, headmaster from 1870 to 1910. He would have agreed on the plans.