Popular Sleaford-area bridge group to move and offer more activities in 2019

A group set up in January to bring people in the Sleaford area together by introducing them to bridge is moving home and expanding its operation after proving a hit in its first year.

NG34Bridge is relocating to Leasingham Village Hall from Great Hale to be more central to the Sleaford area.

At the same time, the group – which was only set up in January – is broadening its activities.

Lead organiser Terry Gregory said: “Bridge is the most popular card game in the world, but the Catch 22 dilemma for aspiring new bridge players is that you cannot join a bridge club until you have learned how to play, but until 2018 there was nowhere in the whole NG34 postcode area to learn how to play the game.

“Thanks to a generous grant from North Kesteven District Council and publicity from our local media, the first beginner course was a great success. It was heavily oversubscribed, so a second course was quickly set up to run in parallel. NG34Bridge now has nearly 30 regular members, almost all of whom were beginners a year ago.”

From January, the group will be offering short courses for complete beginners, regular ‘play and learn’ sessions on Wednesday afternoons for existing players who wish to develop their bridge technique with experienced guides providing support, and seminars on more advanced topics for improvers looking to develop to intermediate level or higher.

“It is a really friendly group,” Terry continued. “Many new friendships have been formed, and some members have formed little groups that play ‘social’ bridge at each other’s homes as well as attending our sessions.”

Visit www.ng34bridge.com or phone 07468 919182.