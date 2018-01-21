Racers wanted for downhill challenge

Daredevil downhill racers are set to return to Coleby this summer and now is the time to get involved.

Following the success of the Coleby downhill races in 2014 and 2016, 36 soapboxes, sidecars and gravity bike teams have already signed up for the 2018 event to test their speed and engineering skills on the challenging, high speed Coleby Hill - described as one of the best in the country.

Racers reach speeds in excess of 40mph in breath taking and spectacular action. The Gravity Bike class will be Round 4 of the 2018 National Gravity Bike Championships.

This charitable event hosted by Hykeham Lions takes place on June 9-10, with all profits going to LIVES, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and other local charities. There will be family entertainment plus ample parking facilities.

For more information email: Jeffharwood4828@gmail.com (Photo: Rebecca Chantry)