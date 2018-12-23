Rotarians rock away with festive residents

It was ‘party time’ for the residents of Sleaford’s Eslaforde Gardens at their community centre, off Boston Road, as members of the Rotary Club of Sleaford entertained them to an afternoon of bingo, carol singing and rock and roll music.

The festive fun laid on at the centre was followed by a finger buffet of delicious party food.

Star of the afternoon was resident Gerald Hutchinson as he joined Rotarians Alan Thomas and Jane Peck on the dance floor on guitar, while club president Susan Waring lead the music on an inflatable saxophone.