Rotary Club young chefs battle it out for regional final spots

Sleaford Rotary Club staged its final two heats of its Young Chef competition at St George’s Academy’s Sleaford and Ruskington campuses.

Club president John Elkington attended both events to present certificates to winners and runners up.

The final heat of the Sleaford Rotary Young Chef contest held at St George's Academy in Sleaford. The winner, Oliver, (right) will take part in the Sleaford final in January. President John Elkington presented certificates to runners up Elissa (left), Laurence and Oliver. EMN-171229-142401001

The winners will join their counterparts from Sleaford’s other two schools in the regional final this month.

In the right hand photo, at Sleaford, Mr Elkington is pictured with, from left - Elissa Kinnersley, Laurence Davis (the winner) and Oliver Batt. On the left, he is with finalists at Ruskington - Ebony Coulam and Jessica Argyle.