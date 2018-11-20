Sleaford Rotarians filled with eastern promise with help of Indian dance troupe

Building on the previous success of the Gin Festival, the Rotary Club of Sleaford organised another memorable fundraising event - a Taste of India Evening, attracting around 100 diners to Leasingham Village Hall, some in traditional Indian costume.

Curry dishes, salads and accompaniments were provided by Desi restaurateurs of Nottingham.

Henna tattooing proved popular as did Indian jewellery and shawls.

They were entertained bafter their meal y the Sachoro dancers of Leicester performing traditional Indian dances before inviting guests to join in.