Trains between Sleaford and Peterborough delayed after freight train breaks down

Railway services to Peterborough, Lincoln and Doncaster from Sleaford have been cancelled this morning (Thursday) due to a broken down freight train - however, the line is now reopened.

East Midlands Trains said the vehicle was broken down at the Sleaford South Junction, between Peterborough and Sleaford.

A statement said: “This is disrupting our trains on the Peterborough / Lincoln / Doncaster route.

“A rescue locomotive is now in the area and will begin coupling to the broken down train to help it clear the line.

“All of our trains are unable to run between Peterborough and Sleaford.

“If you are travelling between these stations your journey is likely to be disrupted, we are currently unable to run our services between Peterborough and Sleaford.”

The service was estimated to reopen at 1.30pm.

Rail replacement buses have been running since 11.45an between Sleaford and Spalding along with a replacement train service between Spalding and Peterborough.

Travellers can use their tickets on the local Stagecoach buses No 31 between Lincoln and Sleaford and No 37 between Peterborough and Spalding

They can also use their ticket to travel on Virgin Trains East Coast services between Peterborough and Newark Northgate in both directions.

The arrangements will remain in place until the line re-opens and the train service recovers, said EMT.