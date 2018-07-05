VIP launch for new ‘speakeasy’ style bar

Sleaford is suddenly seeing a resurgence in its night-time economy as a classy new themed bar opens its doors this weekend - but you have to be in the know to get in!

Drawing upon the style and glamour of the roaring twenties when booze was banned and gangsters ruled America, the owner of El Toro’s tapas bar, Rik Thomas, is opening the new Prohibition lounge club and ‘speakeasy’ in premises next door.

Peaky Blinders rum and whisky - all part of the theme at Prohibition. EMN-180507-102117001

The concept has been developed with the help of experienced entertainment industry consultant Phil Harrison and Prohibition opens to VIP ticket holders on Saturday with fizz, canapes and live jazz from Tony Giles.

The family business aims to develop a 1920/30s inspired feel with chandeliers, dark mirrors, wall coverings, deep leather sofas and intimate booths with waiter service, while serving modern cocktails and an expanding array of gins and unusual liquors, including a range called Bogart’s, marketed by Humphrey Bogart’s son.

Rik explained: “It will have its own identity and entrance from Market Street. We wanted to give our big function room some direction of its own and it has been totally changed - it is exciting times.”

He said interest in the era has grown with the likes of TV dramas Boardwalk Empire and Peaky Blinders.

Prohibition opening in Sleaford this weekend. EMN-180507-102127001

Phil said work has taken six weeks and it will open from 8.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. They will introduce some late night, retro food and plan to have monthly cabaret evenings with the best of the 1920s and 30s swing and jazz scene, 1940s and 1960s, to begin in the autumn.

Phil said: “We want to bring back the days of dressing up to look the part.”

Rik said he wanted to bring something unique and special to Sleaford area so that people do not need to travel further afield.