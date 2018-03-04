Visitor’s to Sleaford heritage attraction use their loaf for Real Bread Day

Visitors to Sleaford heritage attraction Cogglesford Watermill felt the ‘knead’ to ‘go for dough’ when the venue offered an insight into the art of home bread making on Sunday.

The sunshine brought visitors to the celebrations of Real Bread Week, where they could make their own bread dough with expert bread maker and inspirational food demonstrator, Linda Hewett.

Millie Bland age 9 and Elizabeth Bland 5 have a go at hand milling EMN-180226-172618001

Using Cogglesford Watermill’s own stoneground flour, visitors were able to mix and knead their own mixture before developing it into a smooth bouncy dough ready to take home and bake to enjoy with family and friends.

The drop in event was free to join in and to accompany the home baked delights, M H Preserves offered a range of delicious homemade jams, jellies and chutneys.

Real Bread Week is the annual celebration encouraging people to support their local, independent bakery and bake their own bread.

In its 10th anniversary year, Real Bread Week runs from February 24 to March 4.

Bread making demonstration by Linda Hewett. EMN-180226-172634001

For more information about Cogglesford Watermill call 01529 413671 or email cogglesfordwatermill@n-kesteven.gov.uk or visit www.cogglesfordwatermill.co.uk.