The Crown and Anchor at Welby hosted a community Christmas Pub Games Night over the festive period.

Teams of two to six people put their skills to the test in bar skittles, table football and other classic mini games.

A free buffet was also provided.

Landlord Janice Matthews said: “The event was about having fun with friends, family and neighbours.

“The evening was a huge success and we will definitely be planning another one.”

Pictured is David Langley playing bar skittles.