Bell to ring out from Sleaford's church in support of Notre Dame cathedral blaze

A single bell of St Denys' Church will be tolled in Sleaford tomorrow night (Thursday) in solidarity with Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered a catastrophic fire on Monday evening.

The half-muffled bell will be rung for seven minutes at 7pm in sympathy but also because Sleaford's church has a significant link with the Parisian cathedral .

St Denys' Church in Sleaford - its patron saint was the first Bishop of Pariswho founded a cathedral on the site of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Rev Philip Johnson, Vicar of Sleaford, explains: "St Denys was the first Bishop of Paris and founded a church on an island in the Seine, the site of the Cathedral of Notre Dame. "

He said he had made the arrangements in answer to an appeal for solidarity by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and the Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Bells will be tolled in cathedrals and churches across the land at the same time to mark our solidarity with the church in France but it will be especially poignant for us because the Patron Saint of Sleaford links us to Paris and Notre Dame," he said.

"My wife was born in France and I have been to the cathedral many times - it is a place that I love."

He added: "One of my wife's cousins was in the crowd singing hymns outside Notre Dame on the night of the fire and she lives in Paris."

He plans to incorporate the bell ringing into the beginning of his Maundy Thursday service which will start immediately after the bell stops.