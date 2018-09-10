Ben’s triathlon pain to fund cancer care

A Sleaford man has undertaken a brutal 140-mile triathlon to raise funds for a charity close to his heart.

Ben Frazer completed the Outlaw Triathlon in Nottingham on July 29, and raised £1,285.60 for Marie Curie Lincolnshire – who support people during terminal illnesses in their homes.

The challenge was huge and saw Ben tackle a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run - all within less than 14 hours 17 minutes.

Ben explained: “In 2017, a dear friend of mine lost her dad to cancer. His last weeks at home were particularly difficult – with his equipment to administrate his pain relief regularly failing, he would be left in pain during the middle of the night.

“That’s when Marie Curie nurses were needed. They would visit him in Sleaford most nights, usually at odd hours and sometimes more than once. They travelled from their base in Boston but occasionally he had some from as far as Mablethorpe as they are on call across the whole of the county. They were always there within an hour.

“Their support and care was invaluable and made a painful and heart-breaking situation a little more bearable for his family. Having their support and knowing someone was always there when needed was a huge comfort. So, I wanted to do something to say, thank you.”

Ben has volunteered at the triathlon event for years, but he never dreamt he would take on the huge challenge himself.

Ben’s employer, Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions, based at Belton, donated £200. John Seaton, Finance Director, added: “Marie Curie has touched many families within the area and we are always keen to help our employees.”

Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie community fundraiser, said: “Ben’s fundraising has helped to pay for a further 64 hours of care, a whole week of nights for somebody locally.”