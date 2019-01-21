Birds nest catches fire in chimney

A birds nest is thought to have been to blame for a chimney fire at a property in Metheringham on Saturday.

The fire crew from Metheringham was called out to Middle Street in the village just before 3pm in the afternoon to the incident.

The birds nest caught fire and there was fire damage to half a square metre of carpet within the house, according to a fire service spokesman.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went in and put out the flames with a hose and specialised chimney gear.

An hour earlier a fire crew from Sleaford was called to attend a collision on Moor Lane in Dorrington.

They used absorbant pads to stem a fuel leak and made the vehicle safe.

There were no reports about injuries.